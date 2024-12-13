Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Ball (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Ball has strict minutes restrictions due to his lengthy injury history, but he's been playing consistently of late, and he'll suit up Friday after five days of rest. Ball has appeared in five of the Bulls' last six matchups, a span in which he's averaged 5.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 17.4 minutes per contest.

