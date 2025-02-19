Lonzo Ball News: Cleared to play

Ball (illness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Ball was a full participant at Wednesday's practice after missing the final three games before the All-Star break. He's no longer dealing with an illness and did not show up on the official injury report. In 30 regular-season appearances, Ball has averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.