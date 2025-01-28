Lonzo Ball News: Drops season-high 18 points

Ball closed with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 129-121 victory over Denver.

Ball played at least 23 minutes for the seventh straight game, hitting four triples en route to a season-high 18 points. While his scoring has been somewhat sporadic, his defensive contributions remain steady, having tallied at least two combined steals and blocks in five of the past six contests.