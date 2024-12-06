Lonzo Ball News: Good to go Friday

Ball (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ball will suit up after missing Thursday's win over the Spurs due to left knee injury management. The 27-year-old guard appeared in three consecutive outings prior to missing the first leg of the back-to-back set Thursday. In this three-game span, Ball averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 16.7 minutes per game.