Lonzo Ball News: Hands out six dimes Monday

Ball closed Monday's 126-123 win over Memphis with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one block across 18 minutes.

Ball continues to play off the bench and with a severe minutes restriction, but he's finding ways to make an impact every time he steps on the court. His assist-to-turnover ratio has been particularly impressive, as he's recorded 11 assists and just three turnovers through his first three games. Ball's fantasy upside will remain fairly low due to the restrictions regarding his playing time, but he's one player to keep close tabs on as soon as his workload continues to increase.