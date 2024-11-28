Lonzo Ball News: Huge defensive numbers in return

Ball (wrist) tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four steals, three assists, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes in Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Magic.

Just as head coach Billy Donovan had suggested would be the case, Ball was on a restriction of 15-to-16 minutes Wednesday in his return from a 15-game absence due to a right wrist sprain. Despite those limitations, Ball delivered a stellar all-around line, with his defensive production in particular standing out. While the big performance may compel some to scoop Ball up off the waiver wire, he's still likely to face significant restrictions with his playing time for the remainder of the season after having missed most of the previous two and a half seasons following three operations on his left knee. If Ball continues to stick in a 15-to-20-minute role, he'll likely have difficulty replicating the numbers he turned in Wednesday with any regularity.