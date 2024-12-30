Lonzo Ball News: Logs season-high 26 minutes

Ball chipped in four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Ball played at least 20 minutes for the third time this season, closing the game in what was a season-high 26 minutes. Although his production was a little underwhelming, especially on the offensive end, the fact he played significant minutes and ran with the closing lineup bodes well for his immediate future. The Bulls now have a night off before facing the Wizards on Wednesday.