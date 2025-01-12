Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Ball will start Sunday's game against the Kings.

With Coby White (neck) sidelined, Ball will make his first start since the 2021-22 campaign. Ball has yet to play more than 26 minutes in a game this season while the Bulls operate with immense caution given his injury history, so even though he's starting, he's unlikely to play more than 30 minutes. Over his last seven appearances, Ball has averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.

