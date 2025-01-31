Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball News: Minutes restriction increased

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 3:14pm

Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Ball is now up to a 28-minute playing time restriction, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ball's season high in minutes is 26, but the 27-year-old guard continues to ramp up toward a full workload after missing two seasons due to knee injuries. With Zach LaVine (personal) out against Toronto, Ball should remain in Chicago's starting lineup.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
