Lonzo Ball News: Minutes restriction increased
Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Ball is now up to a 28-minute playing time restriction, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Ball's season high in minutes is 26, but the 27-year-old guard continues to ramp up toward a full workload after missing two seasons due to knee injuries. With Zach LaVine (personal) out against Toronto, Ball should remain in Chicago's starting lineup.
