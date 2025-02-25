Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:21pm

Ball (head) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Ball suffered a head laceration in Monday's win over Philadelphia, but he's set to be available for the Bulls on Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances (all starts), the veteran guard is averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
