Lonzo Ball News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Ball (head) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Ball suffered a head laceration in Monday's win over Philadelphia, but he's set to be available for the Bulls on Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances (all starts), the veteran guard is averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes.