Lonzo Ball News: Season-best game in starting lineup

Ball contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 loss to Sacramento.

Ball got the starting nod Sunday in place of Coby White (neck), making his first start since the 2021-22 season. Ball put together his best outing of the season, connecting on a team-high-tying handful of threes while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Ball set a new season high in scoring, having surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in three contests this year. He also set a season high in threes made, having connected on three or more shots from deep on four occasions.