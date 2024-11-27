Lonzo Ball News: Will make return Wednesday

Ball (wrist) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.

A sprained right wrist has kept the point guard sidelined since late October, following just three appearances. Ball could be given a light minutes restriction after the long layoff, though he hasn't seen more than 18 minutes in a game yet this season due to knee injury management. His return could spell fewer minutes for Talen Horton-Tucker, Ayo Dosunmu and others.