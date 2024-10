Ball (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Ball sat the first half of Chicago's first back-to-back this season Friday versus Milwaukee, but he was back in action Saturday, posting three points (1-6 FG), five rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during a loss to Oklahoma City. Ball will be limited to around 15 minutes a night for the foreseeable future as he works his way back to full strength.