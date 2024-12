Ball (illness) is available for Saturday night's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ball has missed the Bulls' last two games due to an illness, but he will make his return Saturday. The 2017 first-round pick is averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 17.5 minutes per game this season.