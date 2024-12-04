Loudon Love Injury: Misses match against Legends
Love didn't play in Tuesday's 108-92 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a back issue.
Love has struggled to produce lately, but his absence adds to a number of injury blows on the Capitanes' roster. His return date is unknown for now, so he's a doubt for upcoming matchups. An in-form Felipe Haase is expected to be the main beneficiary in terms of playing time if Love misses more games.
Loudon Love
Free Agent
