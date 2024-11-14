Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Loudon Love headshot

Loudon Love News: Earns double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 12:59pm

Love registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 24 minutes of Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Love performed well at center, recording a team-high total of 10 rebounds as part of his first double-double of the campaign. After two straight appearances off the bench, Love moved into the starting lineup and strengthened himself as a candidate to retain the position over Felipe Haase for the rest of the season.

Loudon Love
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now