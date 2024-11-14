Loudon Love News: Earns double-double in loss
Love registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 24 minutes of Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.
Love performed well at center, recording a team-high total of 10 rebounds as part of his first double-double of the campaign. After two straight appearances off the bench, Love moved into the starting lineup and strengthened himself as a candidate to retain the position over Felipe Haase for the rest of the season.
Loudon Love
Free Agent
