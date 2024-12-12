Loudon Love News: Records two minutes in loss
Love (back) played two minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Love barely had a chance to get involved in the action against the Hustle, but he should be available for more time going forward. During his absence in the previous four games, his role was adequately covered by Felipe Haase, so both players are now expected to contend for the center position.
Loudon Love
Free Agent
