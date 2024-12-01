Louis King News: All-around effort in win

King had 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six steals, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 44 minutes in Sunday's 108-94 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

King took advantage of his high playing time to produce all kinds of stats during his ninth start of the campaign. While he hasn't been an explosive scorer, King has posted double figures in points for four straight contests while shooting 63 percent from the field and adding multiple assists in each game over that span.