Louis King headshot

Louis King News: Productive despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

King contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during 37 minutes in Tuesday's 143-99 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

King was the only member of the Capitanes' starting lineup with 20 or more points in a difficult night. He has now reached double-digit scoring in four of his latest five appearances while racking up multiple three-pointers in the last three of those games.

Louis King
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
