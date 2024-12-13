Louis King News: Productive effort in win

King delivered 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 107-91 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

King had another successful matchup as he shot 53.8 percent from the field, leading the Capitanes' starting lineup in scoring. King has tallied at least 15 points in six of his last eight appearances, although he hasn't been so consistent in other stats.