Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Louis King headshot

Louis King News: Productive performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

King produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals during 36 minutes of Monday's 97-90 win over the Memphis Hustle.

King delivered varied numbers and fell two rebounds short of a double-double in the victory. He has been deployed as a guard, playing more than 30 minutes in each of his first two starts of the season.

Louis King
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now