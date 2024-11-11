Louis King News: Productive performance Monday

King produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals during 36 minutes of Monday's 97-90 win over the Memphis Hustle.

King delivered varied numbers and fell two rebounds short of a double-double in the victory. He has been deployed as a guard, playing more than 30 minutes in each of his first two starts of the season.