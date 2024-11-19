Louis King News: Records four steals in loss

King finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

King made a balanced impact between offense and defense during Tuesday's matchup. In particular, his four steals were a season-high mark after six games. He has been a regular starter lately, averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.1 minutes per contest.