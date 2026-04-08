Lucas Williamson News: Back to bench Wednesday

Williamson is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Williamson made his first career start against the Cavaliers on Monday, when he played 40 minutes and logged 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and five three-pointers in a 142-126 loss. He'll retreat to the bench for Wednesday's contest while the Grizzlies roll with a starting five of Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack, Cedric Coward, Toby Okani and Taylor Hendricks.