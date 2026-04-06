Lucas Williamson News: Draws first career start Monday
Williamson will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williamson will get the starting nod for the first time in his young career with the shorthanded Grizzlies. Over three appearances this season, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per contest.
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