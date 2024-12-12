Lucas Williamson News: Efficient versus Capitanes

Williamson posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals during 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Williamson made an offensive impact throughout the win, in which he was the Hustle's player with the most time on the floor. Adding to a season-high count of four assists, Williamson scored more than three of his attempts from three-point range for the first time since Nov. 9.