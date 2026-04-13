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Lucas Williamson News: Full stat line in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Williamson logged 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to Houston.

Williamson helped soak up playing time for Grizzlies on a pair of two-way deals in March and April. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes per tilt through seven games this season, which could offer Williamson some attention this offseason for clubs in search of backcourt depth.

Lucas Williamson
Memphis Grizzlies
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