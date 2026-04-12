Lucas Williamson News: Headed to bench
Williamson will come off the bench for Sunday's regular-season finale in Houston.
Williamson will run with the second unit Sunday, but he should still see major playing time. Over the past four, Williamson has averaged 40.2 minutes per game to go with 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 triples and 2.0 steals per contest.
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