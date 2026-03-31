Lucas Williamson News: Inks 10-day deal with Memphis

Williamson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Williamson will provide much-needed backcourt depth for Memphis down the stretch of the regular season, as the team has shut down a number of key contributors for the rest of the campaign due to injuries. The 27-year-old has appeared in 46 games in the G League this year across stops with the Memphis Hustle and the Windy City Bulls, averaging 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.7 minutes per contest.