Lucas Williamson News: Lights it up from deep to lead team
Williamson recorded 23 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.
Williamson dominated Sunday's contest from deep, leading all players in shots made from three to conclude as the top scorer for the Hustle in a narrow defeat. Williamson has averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists over 16 contests this season.
Lucas Williamson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now