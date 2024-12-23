Lucas Williamson News: Lights it up from deep to lead team

Williamson recorded 23 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Williamson dominated Sunday's contest from deep, leading all players in shots made from three to conclude as the top scorer for the Hustle in a narrow defeat. Williamson has averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists over 16 contests this season.