Lucas Williamson News: Scores in double figures

Williamson recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 119-91 win over the Texas Legends.

Williamson kept his streak of scoring in double digits alive, now reaching this mark in three straight appearances and in six of seven appearances this season. He's shooting just 35.7 percent from the field on the campaign but has fared much better from downtown, drilling 35.1 percent of his tries.