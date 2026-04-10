Lucas Williamson News: Signs another 10-day deal
Williamson signed a second 10-day contract with Memphis on Friday.
This transaction will allow Williamson to suit up for the final two games of the regular season. Over his last five games, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes.
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