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Lucas Williamson News: Signs another 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:33am

Williamson signed a second 10-day contract with Memphis on Friday.

This transaction will allow Williamson to suit up for the final two games of the regular season. Over his last five games, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes.

Lucas Williamson
Memphis Grizzlies
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