Lucas Williamson News: Sinks five threes in Monday's start

Williamson fouled out of Monday's 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers after recording 17 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes.

Making his first career start, the rookie guard was a big part of a record-setting night for the Grizzlies, as they tied the NBA record for most three-pointers in a game with 29. Williamson is seeing a heavy workload on a 10-day contract, and over the last three games, he's averaging 32.0 minutes, 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 threes, and 1.3 steals despite shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor.