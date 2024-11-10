Lucas Williamson News: Sinks seven triples

Williamson tallied 21 points (7-18 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Williamson had an odd shooting night. He was 0-for-3 from inside the arc and 0-for-2 from the charity stripe. However, he sank a game-high seven three-pointers. Rio Grande Valley made only 13 three-pointers as a team.