Lucas Williamson News: Ten-day deal expires
Williamson became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired.
The Grizzlies could still look to bring Williamson back on a rest-of-season deal, a move that could be finalized prior to Friday's game in Utah. After signing his 10-day pact March 31, Williamson was a prominent part of the rotation in each of Memphis' ensuing five games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown.
Lucas Williamson
Free Agent
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