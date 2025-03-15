Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort Injury: Exits game due to groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Dort left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a groin injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dort appeared to have his left foot caught on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foot which caused Dort to slip awkwardly to the ground. Dort was able to walk off under his own power but went to the locker room to be evaluated. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are in line to see more minutes off the bench if Dort is unable to return.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now