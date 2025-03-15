Luguentz Dort Injury: Exits game due to groin injury

Dort left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a groin injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dort appeared to have his left foot caught on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foot which caused Dort to slip awkwardly to the ground. Dort was able to walk off under his own power but went to the locker room to be evaluated. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are in line to see more minutes off the bench if Dort is unable to return.