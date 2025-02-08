Fantasy Basketball
Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort Injury: Iffy to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Dort (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dort was a late scratch for Friday's 121-109 win over the Raptors due to back spasms, but he has a chance to return for the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back Saturday. Dort has averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.1 minutes per game since the beginning of January.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
