Luguentz Dort Injury: Iffy to play Saturday

Dort (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dort was a late scratch for Friday's 121-109 win over the Raptors due to back spasms, but he has a chance to return for the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back Saturday. Dort has averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.1 minutes per game since the beginning of January.