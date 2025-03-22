Fantasy Basketball
Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:25pm

Dort (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Dort missed the blowout win over the Hornets due to a pinched nerve in his right hip, but the questionable tag suggests he might have an outside chance to suit up Sunday. If Dort is unable to play, and knowing that Jalen Williams (hip) has already been ruled out, then Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams, or even Isaiah Joe, would be in line to see more minutes.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
