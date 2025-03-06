Luguentz Dort Injury: Ruled out against Portland

Dort (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Dort will miss Friday's game against Portland, the fifth time he has been out of the Thunder's lineup this season. Along with his absence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose), Cason Wallace (knee) and Jalen Williams (wrist) have been ruled out for this game against the Blazers. Oklahoma City will have to lean on Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to shoulder the load in the backcourt.