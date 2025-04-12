Luguentz Dort Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Dort (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Dort is a key two-way player for the Thunder, as he's excellent as a perimeter defender who has also developed a respectable three-point shot. He ends the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting a career-best 41.2 percent from three-point range.