Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort Injury: Walks to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Dort went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Pacers with an apparent left knee injury, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Dort appeared to land awkwardly after a shot attempt, which forced the Thunder to call a timeout to remove him from the matchup. He'll be considered questionable to return until the team has more information to share.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
