Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Dort (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Dort was a late scratch ahead of Friday's win over Toronto and will sit out the second leg of Oklahoma City's back-to-back as well. With Chet Holmgren (rest) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) also sidelined, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased roles again.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
