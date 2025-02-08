Luguentz Dort Injury: Won't play Saturday
Dort (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Dort was a late scratch ahead of Friday's win over Toronto and will sit out the second leg of Oklahoma City's back-to-back as well. With Chet Holmgren (rest) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) also sidelined, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased roles again.
