Luguentz Dort News: Available for Game 1 on Sunday

Dort (knee) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Dort missed the final three games of the regular season, but the Thunder exercised extreme caution with the star defender since the team had already locked up the top seed in the Western Conference. Across 71 regular-season appearances this season, Dort averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.