Luguentz Dort News: Back on track Friday

Dort racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 101-93 victory over the Lakers.

After managing only 10 total points and going just 2-for-17 from three-point range over the prior four games, Dort found his rhythm again Friday. Over 15 games in November, the 25-year-old wing averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals, but he shot just 38.9 percent from the floor.