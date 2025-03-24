Luguentz Dort News: Churns out 10 points in return

Dort (hip) scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

After missing the previous three contests with a right hip impingement, Dort made his return to action and seemingly operated with no restrictions. Though he's expected to retain a spot in the starting five moving forward, Dort's minutes floor will likely be lower once Chet Holmgren (hip) and Jalen Williams (hip) are back in action, possibly as soon as Tuesday in Sacramento.