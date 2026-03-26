Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Drains four threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Dort racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

Dort didn't really stand out for the Thunder, but his three-point shooting prowess was worth highlighting. Even though he's going to take on a more secondary role on offense with the return of Jalen Williams, Dort could still generate value as a spot-up shooter from three-point range. Dort has drained two or more threes in five of his last eight games, although he's been far from efficient with a 29.8 percent of efficiency in that span. He's a good bet for volume-based shooting, not so much for being overly efficient.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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