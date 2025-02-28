Luguentz Dort News: Drains six triples vs. Atlanta
Dort supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 135-119 win over the Hawks.
Dort connected on a game-high six three-pointers Friday, four of which came in the second half to help the Thunder maintain their double-digit lead. He entered Friday's game having connected on just 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts over his last eight outings, but his six triples tied a season high that he has reached five times. Dort will look to carry that hot shooting into Sunday's game against De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs.
