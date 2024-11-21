Luguentz Dort News: Drops season low in win

Dort scored just two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists and a block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

While Dort failed to convert a field goal, the Thunder did not need him to as they received offensive explosions from Jalen Williams (30) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28) as well as three double digit performances off the bench, which was enough to win. Dort will continue to be a key piece of the Thunder's starting lineup moving forward.