Luguentz Dort News: Drops team-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Dort had 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 win over the Spurs.

Dort led the way with a team-high 20 points, scoring at least 16 points for the second straight game. Although the offensive output is moderately intriguing, managers shouldn't be fooled by this given what we have seen in the past. While he is fine to add for streaming purposes, it's hard to see him converting this into season-long value.

