Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Ejected against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 7:22pm

Dort has been ejected from Thursday's game against the Mavericks for a flagrant two foul on Daniel Gafford, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Dort's flagrant two foul on Gafford resulted in the Mavericks' big man being down on the floor for some time before heading to the locker room. Fortunately for Gafford, he was able to return in the second half. Still, the damage was done for Oklahoma City, with one of their best defensive players out for the rest of the game and possibly facing a suspension for his actions Thursday.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
