Luguentz Dort News: Ejected Friday
Dort was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He'll finish with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.
The swingman was ejected after making unnecessary and excessive contact with Nikola Jokic, as Dort tripped the three-time MVP and made contact near his right knee. With Dort unavailable, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
