Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Ejected Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:06pm

Dort was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He'll finish with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.

The swingman was ejected after making unnecessary and excessive contact with Nikola Jokic, as Dort tripped the three-time MVP and made contact near his right knee. With Dort unavailable, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
64 days ago